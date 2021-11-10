ND Senate passes portion of ARPA spending

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Senate passed a significant portion of the billion-dollar infrastructure package given through the American Rescue Plan Act.

By a 41-6 vote, state senators approved the bill which includes $150 million for a new natural gas pipeline to run from the western to the eastern part of the state and up to Grand Forks County. Legislative leadership and Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., were pushing for this project.

They say it will stabilize and increase tax revenues from increased production and transportation for Midwestern markets.

But the question of timeliness once again arose. Sen. Janne Myrdahl, R-Edinburg, attempted to remove the more than $117 million for higher education buildings. She argued this spending needed more vetting and didn’t fall under the one-time spending ideology.

After the bill was divided, all portions of the bill including the higher education portions passed. However, supporters of the bill said they know not all of the spending will be one-time projects.

“Is the bill before you 100% pure? No. There are some things in there... Some lumps in the gravy,” said. Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.

The bill now goes to the House for a vote. There are two other bills which include spending ARPA funds which will part of this federal aid package.

