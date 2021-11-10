Advertisement

ND Senate passes portion of ARPA spending

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Senate passed a significant portion of the billion-dollar infrastructure package given through the American Rescue Plan Act.

By a 41-6 vote, state senators approved the bill which includes $150 million for a new natural gas pipeline to run from the western to the eastern part of the state and up to Grand Forks County. Legislative leadership and Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., were pushing for this project.

They say it will stabilize and increase tax revenues from increased production and transportation for Midwestern markets.

But the question of timeliness once again arose. Sen. Janne Myrdahl, R-Edinburg, attempted to remove the more than $117 million for higher education buildings. She argued this spending needed more vetting and didn’t fall under the one-time spending ideology.

After the bill was divided, all portions of the bill including the higher education portions passed. However, supporters of the bill said they know not all of the spending will be one-time projects.

“Is the bill before you 100% pure? No. There are some things in there... Some lumps in the gravy,” said. Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.

The bill now goes to the House for a vote. There are two other bills which include spending ARPA funds which will part of this federal aid package.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin
Mark Bearce
Bond set at $500,000 for man involved in deadly crash
Powerball Winner
Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing
Hay fire south of Minot
Large hay fire creates smoky conditions south of Minot
Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.
Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels

Latest News

Matthew Peltier
Bismarck man in custody after police say he assaulted individuals and officers
Russell Goodleft
Bismarck man accused of hitting person in face with concrete cylinder
Household debt hit record levels; but some experts say it’s not all bad news
Glasser Images
Glasser Images hearing: hidden evidence or nothing to hide?