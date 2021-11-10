National guardsman, doctor serves country and Bismarck community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dr. Michael Brown is a heart surgeon at Sanford Health in Bismarck and a veteran.

“The National Guard does a lot of good things throughout the state and country. And as we found out through 9/11, throughout the world,” said Dr. Michael Brown.

He was deployed to Iraq twice with the North Dakota National Guard and is the first in his family to serve in the military. The reason he joined?

“My original goal or what I wanted to do, was to get in the astronaut’s school and be an astronaut. Thing’s change, I’m now a cardiothoracic surgeon,” said Dr. Brown.

Astronaut or not, he says he wouldn’t trade his experience.

“I met some really neat people in the military, I got to travel in the military. It’s just, your appreciation for what the United States is, and what it gives the public and the people of the United States, and if it wasn’t for the military we wouldn’t have those rights,” said Dr. Brown.

Patroits like Dr. Brown make those rights possible. He retired from the National Guard after twenty-one years of service, but continues to serve the Bismarck community as a physician.

Dr. Brown likes to joke that he wasn’t smart enough to be an astronaut, even though he has both an M.D. and a Ph.D. in biochemistry. He was a member of the North Dakota National Guard from 1987 to 2008.

