Minot High gears up for state cheer

Minot High cheer team
Minot High cheer team(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot High Cheer team is working through some pre-state jitters this week as they get ready.

“You’re always nervous going into something like that, but we just do the best we can. Keep smiling, and yell it out,” said Natalie Cook, senior cheerleader.

They’re working on being high energy and engaging.

“We always place high. Our techniques always good, but the thing that’s been lacking most is just our energy. That’s where other teams have beaten us,” said Coach Vytalli Klempel. 

With three new coaches this year, things have changed for the team, and some would say for the better.

”I feel like we have more of a chance of winning this year,” said Shay Green, team captain.

That competition is Saturday at Fargo North High School starting at 11 am.

The squad has six seniors graduating this year.

