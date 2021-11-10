Minot-area landowners clean up, survey damage after large hay fire

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot-area family is cleaning up following a devastating fire Monday.

But, it could have been a lot worse.

The fire broke out late Monday afternoon on the Bertsch family farm just south of town, and as the flames quickly spread, the wind carried the smoke towards Minot, prompting many to wonder what was on fire.

Joe Skurzewski headed to their property to catch up with the family as they put out what’s left of the fire and figure out their losses.

For Colleen Bertsch and her family, Monday turned in to a race against time, as their hay supply became engulfed in flames.

”Found out through a phone call with my husband around 4 o’clock in the afternoon that the hay pile was on fire,” said Colleen.

Flash forward to Tuesday afternoon, much of the flames had died down — now, the cleanup.

The family said they lost roughly 800 bales in the fire, and after insurance, their losses could be as much as $40,000.

They have roughly 500 head of cattle, including the calves. Part of the herd watched on as crews cleaned up, but some might not be longed for the land.

Probably means that we’re going to have to sell quite a few of the herd that we have right now if we don’t find replacement hay, and it’s not a good time to sell right now,” said Colleen.

Colleen said at one point there were roughly 30 fire units on the land, and the quick response prevented a greater loss.

“Oh, the response was phenomenal. I mean, you find out who your friends are in a crisis like this,” said Colleen. “As soon as the word went out that the fire was larger than just the Minot Rural Fire Department, we had trucks from Velva, Sawyer, Surrey, Des Lacs, Burlington, and even the Minot Air Force Base.”

For now, the Bertschs are keeping an eye on the forecast, hoping the rest of the smoldering hay goes out before the wind picks up later this week.

The Bertschs said they believe the fire was caused by wet hay that began to combust and ignite, and the wind carried the flames.

