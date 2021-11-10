Main Street Minute: From food truck to permanent home, Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar opens for hungry customers

MINOT, N.D. - What started off as a food truck has grown into a brand-new restaurant in Minot. Dakota Burger Company, now known as Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar is making its grand debut to the Magic City.

For restaurant owner Jake Lockrem, creating the perfect burger is a passion, one that started in a food truck, grew into a building space, and now a permanent home.

“Unexpected is really the only word I can come up with. I didn’t think we would be where we are, I thought we would still be in the truck at this point so being able to make the move to the original location and to here has been nothing beyond a blessing,” said Jake Lockrem, owner of Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar.

Introducing new tastes and flairs from the center of downtown Minot.

“Downtown continues to grow and get better daily. With the businesses that are here right now, the ones that are still coming, the construction projects that are going on downtown, this is a happening place and I don’t see it getting quiet anytime soon, and we are excited to be apart of that,” said Lockrem.

Guests will recognize the unique burger options, but will also be greeted with new dishes and a signature cocktail menu.

In the coming months, Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar will be offering a limited menu to Up Your Axe patrons, which sits right behind the restaurant.

They’re open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, as well as Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

