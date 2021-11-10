Late push in state legislature for more health care workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are in the process of allocating $1 billion in federal aid, but there are late efforts to move funds around.

Among the major themes is putting more funds towards workforce development, especially in health care. North Dakota, like many others, have lost workers in this field and have been crushed for more than a year. The call isn’t just for clinic workers, but also staff for independent living.

“We gotta help those people with developmental disabilities be independent in their life, because without the staff they can’t live in the community,” said advocate Trevor Vannett.

The legislature has yet to approve any large ARPA spending bill, but some portions have passed one chamber.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.