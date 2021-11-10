How does Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill affect North Dakota?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., hosted a press conference to discuss President Joe Biden’s bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed through Congress last week.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., joined leaders from the Department of Transportation and Chamber of Commerce, who touted the impact the bill will have on North Dakotans.

“This is more than just roads and bridges, it’s going to further airport infrastructure, water infrastructure, transit infrastructure, and energy. All things essential to business, no matter the size or industry,” said Arik Spencer, president and CEO of the North Dakota Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s not about making things bigger or new, it’s about highway safety and maintaining what we have, that we’ve already invested in, to ensure it meets its design life,” said Bill Panos, director of the North Dakota DOT.

The bill provides more than two billion dollars for North Dakota’s bridges, roads, and highways. Over the next five years, the NDDOT will receive $125 million more per year. There is also $225 million allocated specifically for bridges.

