Household debt hit record levels; but some experts say it’s not all bad news

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Household debt has hit record levels in the third quarter-- rising to just over $15 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

But some experts say it’s not necessarily bad news.

The jump is a 1.9 percent increase from the previous quarter, totaling about $286 billion.

The biggest chunk of the debt comes from mortgage balances, which ROSE BY $230 billion, totaling $10.67 trillion.

Auto and student loan balances also rose $28 billion and $14 billion, respectively.

Experts say there’s three main reasons debt has skyrocketed: increased spending, an end to stimulus payments and inflation.

“People started living again. They started going out to eat. They started buying things. Also, I think some of the stimulus money had run out. And then, they had to go back to that credit card. And then, inflation has had a big part of that. If we don’t have the money in our checkbook, we still need to eat. We still need to fill our vehicle up with gas,” said David Wald, Securian Financial Services Advisor.

Credit card balances increased by $17 billion to around $800 billion, which brings us to the somewhat good news.

David Wald says the increase shows people are spending again and stimulating the economy. He says this is good news as long as those consumers can handle the debt.

According to the numbers, they can as delinquency rates are on the decline, according to the Fed.

