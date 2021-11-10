Advertisement

Household debt hit record levels; but some experts say it’s not all bad news

(CNN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Household debt has hit record levels in the third quarter-- rising to just over $15 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

But some experts say it’s not necessarily bad news.

The jump is a 1.9 percent increase from the previous quarter, totaling about $286 billion.

The biggest chunk of the debt comes from mortgage balances, which ROSE BY $230 billion, totaling $10.67 trillion.

Auto and student loan balances also rose $28 billion and $14 billion, respectively.

Experts say there’s three main reasons debt has skyrocketed: increased spending, an end to stimulus payments and inflation.

“People started living again. They started going out to eat. They started buying things. Also, I think some of the stimulus money had run out. And then, they had to go back to that credit card. And then, inflation has had a big part of that. If we don’t have the money in our checkbook, we still need to eat. We still need to fill our vehicle up with gas,” said David Wald, Securian Financial Services Advisor.

Credit card balances increased by $17 billion to around $800 billion, which brings us to the somewhat good news.

David Wald says the increase shows people are spending again and stimulating the economy. He says this is good news as long as those consumers can handle the debt.

According to the numbers, they can as delinquency rates are on the decline, according to the Fed.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin
Mark Bearce
Bond set at $500,000 for man involved in deadly crash
Powerball Winner
Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing
Hay fire south of Minot
Large hay fire creates smoky conditions south of Minot
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19

Latest News

Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.
Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels
10PM Sportscast - 11/9/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/9/21
White Shield school
White Shield School in distance learning
volleyball sports
6PM Sportscast 11/9/21