Advertisement

Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels

Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.
Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.(Hand-out | The Hershey Company)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the country’s best-known candy and snack brands is scooping up a booming North Dakota business. The Hershey Company announced Wednesday it is buying Dot’s Pretzels LLC.

The purchase is part of a larger $1.2 billion acquisition that includes Pretzels Inc., a co-manufacturer of pretzels for Dot’s and several other customers. Dot’s owns four pretzel-seasoning facilities that will go under Hershey’s leadership.

The Hershey Company calls Dot’s the “Fastest Growing U.S. pretzel brand.” It was started more than a decade ago by Dot Henke in her Velva, N.D., home kitchen.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin
Mark Bearce
Bond set at $500,000 for man involved in deadly crash
Powerball Winner
Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing
Hay fire south of Minot
Large hay fire creates smoky conditions south of Minot
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19

Latest News

10PM Sportscast - 11/9/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/9/21
White Shield school
White Shield School in distance learning
volleyball sports
6PM Sportscast 11/9/21
weather 11/9/21
Evening Weather 11/9/21