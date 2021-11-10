Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the country’s best-known candy and snack brands is scooping up a booming North Dakota business. The Hershey Company announced Wednesday it is buying Dot’s Pretzels LLC.

The purchase is part of a larger $1.2 billion acquisition that includes Pretzels Inc., a co-manufacturer of pretzels for Dot’s and several other customers. Dot’s owns four pretzel-seasoning facilities that will go under Hershey’s leadership.

The Hershey Company calls Dot’s the “Fastest Growing U.S. pretzel brand.” It was started more than a decade ago by Dot Henke in her Velva, N.D., home kitchen.

