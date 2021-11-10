Harvest Help: neighbors come together to harvest late Hettinger man’s corn crop

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oftentimes, in the midst of tragedy, there is good news.

In this case, the silver lining came in the form of 12 combines, five grain carts and more than 30 trucks.

This isn’t what Ben Laufer planned to be doing this week. He’s combining his cousin Mitch Miller’s corn.

“We’d always help each other out,” said Laufer.

Mitch was also his best friend.

“It’s just not how you expect life to turn out,” added Laufer.

Mitch passed away unexpectedly two months ago. He was 27.

Now, it’s harvest time.

“I’d rather be farming by his side instead of cutting this crop without him,” Laufer said.

Laufer’s combine is one of a dozen working to get Mitch’s corn off the field.

“He would appreciate it,” Laufer noted.

In just two days, friends cut all 2,000 acres of Mitch’s corn.

It took 12 combines, five grain carts and more than 30 trucks. Mitch’s friends say they feel his presence.

“I’d say he’s probably the best farmer in this part of the state, so when I’m not doing something right, I’m sure I’m sure he’s chewing me out upstairs,” Laufer said.

“I know we’re messing up something, but he’d be just smiling,” added Cory Christman.

Mitch was the best man in his wedding last summer.

And they know if Mitch were here, he’d be the first to hop on a combine and help.

“He would help anybody in need,” Laufer said.

Mitch’s family just never thought they’d be the ones in need.

“This only happens to other people. Now we are the other people,” said Mitch’s dad Terry.

“We just can’t express our appreciation enough. It’s very overwhelming,” added Staci, Mitch’s mom.

“We’ve had great support from the community and people will do what they got to do to make sure everybody’s taken care of,” his brother, Grant, said.

A community still mourning the loss of one of their own, but a community of friends, family and neighbors that is moving forward together and stronger than ever before.

Mitch’s family says his blood was John Deere Green, but there were several red combines that turned up to help this week. They say he would have been the first to give those guys a hard time.

