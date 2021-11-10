Advertisement

Glasser Images hearing: hidden evidence or nothing to hide?

Glasser Images
Glasser Images(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday, 83 people attended a virtual hearing for Jack Glasser, the man embroiled in legal disputes after an abrupt closure of his Bismarck photography studio, Glasser Images.

Attorney Brian Card, for the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, asked South Central District judge David Reich to order Glasser to preserve relevant evidence and to comply with subpoenas.

After 16 years in business, Glasser Images closed their doors on October 7th, effectively laying off 150 employees and subcontractors and leaving customers in the lurch. While Glasser has taken steps to reconnect clients with their wedding photos, attorney Card says Glasser may have spoiled evidence because websites and social media sites have been shut down and emails, reviews, and messages appear to be missing.

“This all-important information that we need that thus far has not been produced. If any of that is spoliated, we will not get access to it. This is significant because a later sanction in actual litigation would not be satisfactory to remedy the possible harm,” said Card.

Glasser’s attorney Tim O’Keeffe responded, saying “misinformation has been floated to the public,” and that they are working to comply with all subpoenas.

“The website, the Facebook page, the Instagram page were shut down because Mr. Glasser was being bombarded by clients. Some with respectful requests. But he received a death threat . . . but there was no destruction or hiding of anything. It’s all still there,” said O’Keeffe.

O’Keeffe added that his client has nothing to hide.

Judge Reich is considering the request and will wait for responses to be filed before deciding.

