Former Secretary of State Jim Kusler dies at 73

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former North Dakota Secretary of State Jim Kusler died Sunday from chronic heart failure, according to his obituary. He served as a state senator representing Beulah.

He is the only Dem-NPLer to serve as Secretary of State in North Dakota history, from 1989 to 1993. He lost re-election to current Secretary of State, Al Jaeger, in 1992.

“Jim Kusler and I were from the same hometown. We both graduated from Beulah High School and I certainly knew his family and I knew who he was. I knew them, they were part of the community,” said Jaeger.

Before holding public office, Kusler served as a special assistant to then-Tax Commissioner Kent Conrad. Former U.S. Senator Conrad said the following today in a statement:

“Jim Kusler was a dear friend and a dedicated public servant. He loved North Dakota’s people and our history. May he Rest In Peace.”

After state politics, Kusler moved to his family farm and co-founded Brush Creek Organic, a business dealing in organic foods. He hosted talk radio shows and wrote a monthly newspaper column for the Beulah beacon. He was 73.

