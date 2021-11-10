Caring Rose Week: helping the hungry and homeless

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s a wonderful time to appreciate what you have and give back to those in need.

The National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness have partnered to bring you a simple way to do so.

As part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week, florists across the central U.S. are gathering food for the hungry.

The goal is to gather 40 tons of goods to be donated to food pantries at a time they need it most. Bismarck’s Concrete Daisiez, LLP is making an offer to those who donate.

For every two cans of food, the flower shop will sell customers a dozen roses for only $10. That way, the giving can continue if you choose to give the flowers to a loved one.

