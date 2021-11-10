Advertisement

Caring Rose Week: helping the hungry and homeless

(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s a wonderful time to appreciate what you have and give back to those in need.

The National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness have partnered to bring you a simple way to do so.

As part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week, florists across the central U.S. are gathering food for the hungry.

The goal is to gather 40 tons of goods to be donated to food pantries at a time they need it most. Bismarck’s Concrete Daisiez, LLP is making an offer to those who donate.

For every two cans of food, the flower shop will sell customers a dozen roses for only $10. That way, the giving can continue if you choose to give the flowers to a loved one.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin
Mark Bearce
Bond set at $500,000 for man involved in deadly crash
Powerball Winner
Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing
Hay fire south of Minot
Large hay fire creates smoky conditions south of Minot
Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.
Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels

Latest News

ND Legislature passes new redistricting map
ND Legislature passes new redistricting map with subdivisions; goes to Burgum
Glenna Lee Rue
Ward County Sheriff’s Department searching for runaway juvenile
Late push in state legislature for more health care workers
Matthew Peltier
Bismarck man in custody after police say he assaulted individuals and officers