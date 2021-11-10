Bus 54 students surprise daycare kids with visit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, we told you about the unlikely friendship between the teenagers that ride Bus 54 and Sue Brady’s daycare kids who anxiously wait to see the bus drive by every day.

The daycare kids wave at the kids on the bus, and they wave back.

Tuesday, Bus 54 made a surprise stop at the daycare.

Sue Brady sent us this video. She says she was recording the bus as part of a birthday celebration for one of her daycare kids.

Much to her surprise, Bus 54 stopped, the kids got off and spent a few minutes saying “hi” to the daycare kids.

Sue says their kindness won’t be forgotten.

