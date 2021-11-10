Bismarck man in custody after police say he assaulted individuals and officers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been arrested after police say he assaulted individuals and fought with officers.

Police say they were called to Main Bar on Tuesday where witnesses told them 29-year-old Matthew Peltier had assaulted several people.

When police approached Peltier, they say he tried to use a false name and fled on foot. They say he was tackled, but fought with and attempted to disarm officers. According to law enforcement, officers were injured in the altercation. Lt. Luke Gardiner says no serious injuries were reported.

Peltier is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Additionally, Peltier has an open felony case in Morton County for reckless endangerment, fleeing police, and reckless driving for an October incident.

