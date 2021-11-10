Advertisement

Bismarck man in custody after police say he assaulted individuals and officers

Matthew Peltier
Matthew Peltier(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been arrested after police say he assaulted individuals and fought with officers.

Police say they were called to Main Bar on Tuesday where witnesses told them 29-year-old Matthew Peltier had assaulted several people.

When police approached Peltier, they say he tried to use a false name and fled on foot. They say he was tackled, but fought with and attempted to disarm officers. According to law enforcement, officers were injured in the altercation. Lt. Luke Gardiner says no serious injuries were reported.

Peltier is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Additionally, Peltier has an open felony case in Morton County for reckless endangerment, fleeing police, and reckless driving for an October incident.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin
Mark Bearce
Bond set at $500,000 for man involved in deadly crash
Powerball Winner
Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing
Hay fire south of Minot
Large hay fire creates smoky conditions south of Minot
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19

Latest News

Russell Goodleft
Bismarck man accused of hitting person in face with concrete cylinder
ND Senate passes portion of ARPA spending
Household debt hit record levels; but some experts say it’s not all bad news
Glasser Images
Glasser Images hearing: hidden evidence or nothing to hide?