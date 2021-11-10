Bismarck man accused of hitting person in face with concrete cylinder
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 34-year-old following an assault on E. Broadway Ave.
A victim flagged down police Monday and told them Russell Goodleft of Bismarck pounded on his door and when confronted, hit the victim in the face with a concrete cylinder.
Court documents report that the victim did not know Goodleft. The victim had injuries to his face and teeth.
Goodleft is charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. He is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.
