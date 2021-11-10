Bismarck man accused of hitting person in face with concrete cylinder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 34-year-old following an assault on E. Broadway Ave.

A victim flagged down police Monday and told them Russell Goodleft of Bismarck pounded on his door and when confronted, hit the victim in the face with a concrete cylinder.

Court documents report that the victim did not know Goodleft. The victim had injuries to his face and teeth.

Goodleft is charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. He is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.

