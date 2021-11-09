Williston Basin School Board discusses audit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recent moves have put the Williston Basin School Board under fire. A confrontation between board member John Kasmer and Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake resulted in the board putting Thake on administration leave following an executive meeting on October 22nd.

The Williston Education Association slammed the move, calling for board president Chris Jundt to resign; but his fellow members defended him and the actions made by the board as a whole.

“We are the board as a whole, and sometimes we may do things that everyone doesn’t always agree with, but we are the board,” said Heather Wheeler.

“Our focus has been to create something new, not recreate the issues that the previous districts experienced during their storied histories,” said Cory Swint.

District 7 is the result of the reorganization of former districts one and eight. Financial discrepancies of District 1 for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years sparked the debate. District 7′s business manager Sherri Heser reviewed the numbers of which Dr. Thake was superintendent. Documents show that review found financial discrepancies of about $470,000 and $2 to $4 million, respectively. While no one believes there was purposeful wrongdoing, people are divided over who is to blame.

“Also remember, it’s not the superintendent, it’s not the business manager that approved those budgets, it’s the board members. To make negative comments about the former business manager, I feel, has been inappropriate,” said Laurie Garbel, former District 1 board member.

Widmer Roel, the independent audit firm, says they will soon start the official 20-21 audit. Heser recommended to the board that a forensic audit is not needed.

