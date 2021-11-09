Advertisement

Two Dickinson police officers assaulted during domestic arrest attempt

Tyrell Parker
Tyrell Parker(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police say a man suspected of domestic violence punched and injured two officers before they managed to take him into custody Sunday night.

Police say witnesses reported seeing 28-year-old Tyrell Parker hit a woman and try to run over her with his car.

Dickinson police responded and saw Parker drive away.

They followed him to his home where he refused to obey orders and attacked the officers.

One of them used a electric shocking device to bring him down.

Parker faces numerous charges, and the woman was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

He’s already awaiting trial on sexual assault and trespassing charges.

