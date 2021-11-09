Trinity High School senior receives nomination to West Point from ND Rep. Kelly Armstrong

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A student hoping to get into the United States Military Academy at West Point not only needs good grades, but a nomination, usually by a state congressional representative or senator.

Dickinson’s Trinity High School senior Alexandra Kostelecky should be in history class, but instead she’s learning about her future.

Representative Kelly Armstrong has presented her with a nomination to West Point.

“I didn’t even think I was going to get a nomination in general, because I had only applied to West Point,” said Kostelecky.

Kostelecky’s family kept the nomination a secret for about a week to surprise her.

“I have the message on my phone, and I took it in for my husband to listen to and I was crying. He said, ‘Not more bad news?’ and I said, ‘No, just listen,’” said Kostelecky’s mother Nancy.

The family is in full support. They also have military backgrounds.

“It was my father, and then myself, and possibly the third of my five children serving. It would be really amazing [for Kostelecky to get in],” said Nancy.

If Kostelecky is accepted to the academy she could become the first military officer in the family — and that’s not the only new experience she hopes for.

“I’m excited to be away from home and experience that difference away from here — here being such a small town in the middle of North Dakota,” added Kostelecky.

Her hard work has paid off with the call from Armstrong.

“To be your age, to be willing to take the risk, and to be willing to serve your country is just really impressive,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

Kostelecky still has several steps to complete before she will know if she’s been admitted to West Point.

