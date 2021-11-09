Trinity Health to continue support for Minot State, Dakota College nursing programs

MINOT, N.D. – COVID-19 has had a great impact on the medical profession in many ways.

The pandemic has prompted many nurses across the country to retire early.

Trinity Health is hoping a continued investment over the next five years in area nursing programs will change that.

Minot State nursing student Sean Hoover said the work of nurses over the past year or so inspires him to pursue the profession.

”The current nurses now are heroes for stepping up at this time and still continue to help people while they risk their health,” said Hoover.

Hoover is one of dozens of nursing students at Minot State that will be soon be entering an uncertain world amid the evolving pandemic. But Trinity Health wants to keep the local pool of future nurses strong by investing in programs at Minot State and Dakota College at Bottineau.

“Unfortunately, COVID has not had a very positive impact on nursing in terms of it has caused many more nurses to choose to leave the profession,” said Karen Zimmerman, chief of nursing at Trinity.

Trinity will invest $25,000 per year over the next five years to Minot State’s nursing program, and $100,000 per year over that same time period to the program in Bottineau, to the tune of $1.75 million.

”These are important aims for the campuses and for Trinity, but most importantly, the addition of highly-qualified nurses is important for every person throughout our region,” said MSU President Dr. Steven Shirley.

It may be a lifeline for students that follow in Hoover’s path.

”It’s huge. It really gives a lot more students an opportunity to go in this awesome program of chasing their dreams of becoming a nurse,” said Hoover.

Working to create a future for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

In past years, the relationship between Trinity and the schools has helped fund full-time faculty positions, including two for nursing, and allowed Minot State to continue to enroll more than 60 students in the program each year.

