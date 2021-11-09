Those seeking restoration of ND, MT passenger rail route eye federal infrastructure funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those hoping to connect the country by rail are eyeing funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill, which passed the House Friday and awaits President Joe Biden’s signature, includes $110 billion for major transportation projects across the United States.

Seventeen counties in North Dakota and Montana have signed letters of support for a project that seeks to restore Amtrak passenger rail service across the old North Coast Hiawatha route. Rail Passengers Association officials say an economic impact study revealed the route would be a net positive. Now, they say restoration in North Dakota and Montana checks a lot of boxes to get funding from the infrastructure bill.

“There were call outs for providing benefits to rural communities: enhancing regional equity and geographical diversity, serving underserved low-income communities or areas of persistent poverty. So, all of these things actually play into some of the benefits that the North Coast route would bring,” said Jim Mathews, Rail Passengers Association president/CEO.

Those hoping to use this funding will have six months to submit proposals after the bill is signed into law. Partners hoping to restore the route are currently preparing grant applications. They hope a project like this could be completed in around seven years.

