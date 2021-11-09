Teachers feeling burnout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – The past year and a half has been a roller coaster for everyone, including teachers. They’ve had to rapidly adapt to ever-changing conditions and find alternative ways to educate children in and outside of a classroom. Their stress has gone up, leading to what many call burnout.

After four years of teaching in the Turtle Mountain area, one educator, who would like to remain anonymous, resigned due to the stresses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like I failed my students, I’ll just say that because I couldn’t handle it anymore. My own anxiety and everything has been through the roof since all this began,” said the former teacher in the Turtle Mountain area.

This teacher is not alone.

According to a study published by the Brookings Institute, in March of 2021 forty-two percent of teachers said they have considered leaving or retiring from their current position during the last year and slightly more than half of these teachers say it was because of the pandemic.

The additional work of distance learning has made already hectic days even more challenging.

“You are teaching a class of kids right here in person but then you are teaching two groups, that’s how it was for me, I’m sure for a lot of other ones too. So, that amount of the workload, and of course the hours are the same, the planning is double, the grading is double, teaching is double, the classroom management is double,” said Else-Marie Westman, a physical education and health teacher in Watford City.

This has nearly doubled the workload of the typical 40-hour week.

“Emotionally, 150% drained very regularly. And, of course as a PE teacher, my teaching means I’m on my feet all the time, so on Fitbits, Apple watches, I’m getting 20,000 steps a day. So, I come home and I am just physically tired,” said Westman.

It creates a ripple effect throughout the entire classroom.

“All the changes that not only we had to endure throughout the school year, the kids had to do the same thing and I think it’s just started taking a toll on everybody,” said Kyler Olson, an elementary teacher in the Bismarck area.

Some are left feeling hopeless.

“More than ever teachers need support from not only like just parents, you know, not just support, but understanding from the communities, from administration, from everybody,” said the anonymous teacher.

While this school year for many is as normal as it can get, many teachers are now playing catch up with students to meet certain educational standards and the current substitute teacher shortage is adding new stressors to the profession.

For Westman, she does not see herself lasting too much longer in the teaching industry and says many others who are new to the field feel the same way.

