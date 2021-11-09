Advertisement

St. Mary’s in Dakota Bowl

St. Mary's in the Dakota Bowl
St. Mary's in the Dakota Bowl(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On September-10th, St. Mary’s suffered its only football loss of the season in Jamestown. The Saints play the Blue Jays again on Friday afternoon, but this time it’s in the Class-11A State Championship game.

Jack Weikum, St. Mary’s senior, said: “I’m super excited to play Jamestown because they were a AAA team last year and part of the teams and divisions that moved down. It’s cool to see new competition with last year we faced Beulah, but we beat Beulah, and so to play a team that we lost to gives you drive. It gives you some motivation for the game. It’s always fun to play in the Fargodome, but we need to stick to our basic concepts and just play the game of football.”

The Saints beat Dickinson in the semi-finals, while Jamestown topped North.

Neil Viersba will have a full story on the Saints on Thursday.

