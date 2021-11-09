Advertisement

St. John’s University student still missing since 2002

Joshua Guimond was last seen on Nov. 9, 2002.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. CLOUD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Stearns County are still searching for a college student who went missing 19 years ago.

The Sheriff’s Department says then 20-year-old Joshua Guimond was last seen leaving a part on Nov. 9, 2002.

At the time, he was described as 6′, 176 lbs with blonde hair.

Authorities say his case still remains an active investigation. If you have any information on where he could be or what happened to him, you should call the detective at 320-251-4240.

