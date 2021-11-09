Advertisement

Research finds some medical devices vulnerable to hackers

A software vulnerability could allow hackers to access medical devices, according to researchers.
A software vulnerability could allow hackers to access medical devices, according to researchers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is expected to warn medical facilities to update certain software Tuesday after researchers discovered a vulnerability that could allow hackers to access medical devices.

The devices include patient monitors as well as some anesthesia, ultrasound and X-ray machines.

Whether the devices could be accessed depends on what version of the software they are running and if they are connected to the internet.

The affected software is called the Nucleus Real-Time Operating System, and it is owned by Siemens.

The company has issued updates that it said fix the vulnerabilities.

The cybersecurity firms that uncovered the vulnerability said about 4,000 devices made by a variety of vendors have not yet been updated.

There have been no reports of hackers exploiting the software.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman located Friday deceased
Stateline Casino shooting
Names released in Stateline Casino shooting
Powerball Winner
Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing
One by one, kids file onto bus 54 outside Century High School. These students are anxious to...
An unlikely friendship: Century high school students on bus befriend daycare kids
Fatal crash
7-year-old child one of the two killed in three vehicle crash near Williston

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting
New indoor tennis facility coming to Mandan
The U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated foreign travelers at airports and land borders after 20...
Despite reopening, the US is still closed to many in world
The U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated foreign travelers at airports and land borders after 20...
US travel ban ends, bringing possible economic impact
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions