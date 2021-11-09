Rep. Jeff Hoverson catches COVID-19, misses ‘We the People’ rally he helped organize

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota lawmaker and an organizer of a rally Monday to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates is infected with the coronavirus and did not attend the event.

Republican Rep. Jeff Hoverson posted on Facebook Sunday that he was “quarantining and each day is getting better.” The Minot lawmaker said he is taking the deworming drug ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, and has not checked into a hospital.

“COVID is real and like a really bad flu,” Hoverson wrote.

Hoverson told The Associated Press that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Although Hoverson did not attend the rally at North Dakota’s statehouse, he said three of his teenage children were there.

Last month, Hoverson was barred from boarding a flight at Minot International Airport after a run-in with a security agent.

