Advertisement

Rep. Jeff Hoverson catches COVID-19, misses ‘We the People’ rally he helped organize

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota lawmaker and an organizer of a rally Monday to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates is infected with the coronavirus and did not attend the event.

Republican Rep. Jeff Hoverson posted on Facebook Sunday that he was “quarantining and each day is getting better.” The Minot lawmaker said he is taking the deworming drug ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, and has not checked into a hospital.

“COVID is real and like a really bad flu,” Hoverson wrote.

Hoverson told The Associated Press that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Although Hoverson did not attend the rally at North Dakota’s statehouse, he said three of his teenage children were there.

Last month, Hoverson was barred from boarding a flight at Minot International Airport after a run-in with a security agent.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Bainville
Three dead after shooting at Montana casino
Fatal crash
7-year-old child one of the two killed in three vehicle crash near Williston
Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman located Friday deceased
Pursuit
Parshall man in custody for multi-county pursuit
Chase Hurdle
‘Come home, we love you:’ Father of missing Bismarck teen asks for help finding his son

Latest News

Day One of Special Session opens paths for CRT and anti-vaccine mandate bills
Sign at the "We the People" rally at the North Dakota State Capitol Monday
‘We the People’ rally at Capitol draws crowds
unlikely friendship
An unlikely friendship: Century high school students on bus befriend daycare kids
Federal grant helps North Dakota farmers deal with stress