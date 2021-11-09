Porch pirates plague online shoppers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Companies have made it faster and easier than ever before to shop online and have merchandise delivered directly to a customer’s home.

While home delivery may be convenient, it also opens the door to criminal activity.

Bismarck resident and KFYR’s morning producer Jen Makelky packs for her vacation.

“You can’t buy anything out here tropical right now. I needed bathing suits and some sundresses,” said Makelky.

She’s been waiting to pick up items she ordered but some things never arrived.

“I was really excited, because it was like Christmas. I went out there and there was nothing there. So, I checked my phone again. And I was like, no it definitely says these were delivered on my front step, and they weren’t there. So, my Christmas became somebody else’s Christmas,” added Makelky.

For many, this story is familiar: a package is left at a home and a crook swoops in before the recipient receives the delivery.

“We have had a couple where we think they were following the truck. But I think most of them have just been randomly someone pulls up and sees the package and takes it,” said Mandan Police Department deputy chief Lori Flaten.

According to a survey by ValuePenguin, nearly 43% of consumers have had packages stolen. But police have difficulty nabbing these porch pirates. Less than half of 1,020 victims surveyed said their package thief was caught.

“You know, most of the time it is not somebody knows. It’s not somebody from their area. So, you are depending upon the public more often just to try to say, ‘yes I know that person,’ or ‘I think it might be this person,’ and that gives us a lead to follow up on,” said deputy chief Flaten.

Anyone who orders medicine, electronics, or even Christmas gifts may have second thoughts on home delivery.

“Christmas is coming now, too. And I am just like, do I order gifts for Christmas. I don’t know,” added Makelky.

Police say security cameras, scheduling delivery for hours when you are at home, and sending items to parcel lockers can help prevent theft.

Stealing packages is a felony. The police encourage residents to report package thefts.

