New indoor tennis facility coming to Mandan

(Mandan Park Board)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan will be getting a new addition to its Starion Sports Complex soon, as its Park Board says it’s approved the construction of an indoor tennis facility.

The 41,600-square-foot facility will include six indoor tennis courts. The outside of the dome will feature a 3,000-square-foot welcome center and outdoor pickleball courts.

The park board will now look into the naming of the future facility. It’s expected to be completed in the fall of 20-22.

“We are excited to bring tennis and pickleball as lifetime activities to an indoor facility in Mandan. We were very fortunate to have Bob & Mary Kupper donate the land for the facility right next to the new parking lot we will have on the east side of the Starion Sports Complex,” said Mandan Park District Director Cole Higlin.

