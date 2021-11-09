New dispatch center opens in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. — The old Sloulin Field airport terminal in Williston is now the home of two emergency services for the region.

Starting Tuesday, the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center is taking calls through the state-of-the-art facility. The Williams County Emergency Management operations center is also located inside, where they will provide training and serve as a base of operation in the event of a widescale emergency.

Williams County Emergency Manager Mike Smith says the area has more than double the space of the previous facility and will be beneficial in training first responders here and around the region.

“I envision it as it being a place where we can have regional, if not even state trainings and have people here from out of state and prepare as many first responders we can to respond to disasters,” said Smith.

The dispatch center receives about 10,000 emergency calls on average and serves as the 911 dispatch point for 19 agencies in the region.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.