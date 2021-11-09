NDSU Bison Football: Mistakes made in Brookings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU football coaches did not have to look very hard to find fault with the way the Bison played during Saturday’s loss at South Dakota State.

Red Zone offense, defensive run-fits, turnovers, and penalties are just a few.

Head Coach Matt Entz says they need to find a different way to communicate the message.

Entz said: “There are usually four reasons why kids aren’t able to execute. One of them is they’re not smart enough. Two is it’s too complicated. Three is you’re not presenting the material correctly. And then four, they don’t care, and I know it’s not four because I know our kids care, and I know it’s not one either because you can’t be successful here at NDSU football if you’re not a sharp young man.”

The loss is a bad news/good news situation for the Bison. The loss on Saturday was really not as close as the final score would indicate, but the good news is it’s just the first loss of the season for the Bison.

NDSU is still alone on top of the Valley Conference standings with a 5-1 record. They are 8-1 overall.

The Bison will head to Youngstown this week as the number six ranked team in the country, falling from second.

