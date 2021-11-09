Linton-HMB Volleyball’s Kim Gefroh overcomes adversity of injuries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Playing sports teaches athletes so many life lessons, one of them, can be overcoming adversity. In Kim Gefroh’s case, it’s dealing with an injury. It’s a lesson this Linton-HMB senior had to learn a number of times.

It’s easy to spot Kim Gefroh on the volleyball court. She’s the only one from Linton-HMB with a heavy-duty knee brace on each leg.

Jaime Richter, Linton-HMB head coach, said: “Kim is a kid that’s been playing for me forever, since the third grade. She loves volleyball. She puts her heart and soul into the game. Unfortunately, her 7th grade year, she blew her knee out.”

But the injury bug did not stop there.

“Her 8th grade year she came out when she got cleared to play and in her first match, she blew the other knee out and then her freshman year she blew it out a second time in basketball,” added Richter.

Gefroh’s perseverance paid off because the Lions won the 2020 Class-B state championship.

Kim Gefroh, Linton-HMB senior, said: “It was a dream come true! Every girl dreams of this since she was little, so I get goose bumps thinking about it.”

“Without her last year and her attitude and her drive I don’t think we would have won the state title,” said Richter.

The goal for Gefroh and her teammates is to do it again. It’s a group of athletes that grew up together.

“We know what each other are thinking and we know what we expect out of each other, and I think that just helps so much more when you’re trying to to win a state title,” said Gefroh.

When they were little, if they weren’t over at Coach Richter’s house, they would often gather at another relative’s place.

“I think it definitely makes a difference, I mean I pretty much grew up there. All of us seniors did, and her niece is our setter so we all pretty much grew up at her house and I think that just helps so much,” added Gefroh.

JayCee Richter, Linton-HMB senior, said: “My mom would have practice and Kim’s sister would be a practice because she’s about five years older than us and I would go to her grandmas after school and we’d just volley in the garage every single day after school. We just loved it.”

Gefroh and her Lions teammates beat Griggs-Midkota in the first round of the Region Three tournament last night.

Linton-HMB is playing rival Strasburg-Zeeland in the semi-finals in Carrington on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.