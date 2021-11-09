Large hay fire creates smoky conditions south of Minot

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A fire destroyed roughly 3,000 hay bales on a farm south of Minot on Monday and created some smoky conditions, according to local fire officials.

Minot Rural Fire Chief Rex Weltikol said they were dispatched to the fire along 54th Avenue SE around 4 p.m.

He said the fire was under control around 6 p.m., but crews have since been breaking apart bales so they burn out.

Weltikol said seven different departments responded to the fire with 20 different trucks.

He said no one was hurt in the fire, and the cause is undetermined at this time.

Weltikol indicated crews would still be on scene for several hours Monday night and possibly into Tuesday morning.

