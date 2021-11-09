Advertisement

Large hay fire creates smoky conditions south of Minot

Hay fire south of Minot
Hay fire south of Minot(Jeanine Kabanuk)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A fire destroyed roughly 3,000 hay bales on a farm south of Minot on Monday and created some smoky conditions, according to local fire officials.

Minot Rural Fire Chief Rex Weltikol said they were dispatched to the fire along 54th Avenue SE around 4 p.m.

He said the fire was under control around 6 p.m., but crews have since been breaking apart bales so they burn out.

Weltikol said seven different departments responded to the fire with 20 different trucks.

He said no one was hurt in the fire, and the cause is undetermined at this time.

Weltikol indicated crews would still be on scene for several hours Monday night and possibly into Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Bainville
Three dead after shooting at Montana casino
Fatal crash
7-year-old child one of the two killed in three vehicle crash near Williston
Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman located Friday deceased
Pursuit
Parshall man in custody for multi-county pursuit
Chase Hurdle
‘Come home, we love you:’ Father of missing Bismarck teen asks for help finding his son

Latest News

BNSF joins other railroads in fight with unions in court over vaccine mandates
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Alexandra Kostelecky, and Kostelecky's family
Trinity High School senior receives nomination to West Point from ND Rep. Kelly Armstrong
SPORTS 11/8/21
6PM Sportscast 11/8/21
Tyrell Parker
Two Dickinson police officers assaulted during domestic arrest attempt