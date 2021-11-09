Drone Manufacturer holds package delivery demonstration in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - The future of how you could possibly receive deliveries was presented in Williston. On Tuesday, a drone manufacturing company showed off a device capable of sending small packages to homes and businesses.

Drone technology and the opportunities it can provide are moving at a rapid pace. With Williston and Watford City showing interest in the industry, Workhorse Aerospace wanted to give the community a glimpse into what they can do.

The drone operation field has bloomed in northwestern North Dakota. From classes at Williston High School to future courses at TrainND Northwest, more and more people are interested in flying these devices.

“It’s kind of cool that we are going to have drones delivering packages and all these other jobs being done by robots, which is scary, but really cool. It’s exciting to see as a drone enthusiast,” said Titus Lee, a high school senior who is a licensed drone operator.

On Tuesday, Lee and other aviation students watched a demonstration of the “HorseFly,” a drone created by Workhorse Aerospace capable of delivering 10-pound packages up to 10 miles away.

“The fact that, in our lifetimes we are going to actually have drone deliveries coming to your front or back yard to me is extremely exciting,” said Diane Carrington, Director of Operations.

Carrington said Workhorse has been operating with Northern Plains UAS Test Site, the group in charge of creating a statewide beyond visual line of sight network. Through recent trips to North Dakota, she’s excited to see what the HorseFly and other drones can provide for the state.

“Williston, actually the whole North Dakota community has just been extremely welcoming and it’s exciting to see that they really the leading edge of the spear trying to get this drone technology out there in the economy,” said Carrington.

The biggest challenge for everyone in the industry right now is getting approval by the FAA through testing, making sure these flights operate correctly without impeding other aircraft. With winter approaching, test flights will slow down for the season, but Northern Plains is hoping to have a big year in 2022.

Carrington said Workhorse hopes to begin full durability and reliability testing of the HorseFly next spring.

