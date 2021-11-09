Dickinson criminal vehicular homicide case moving to trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A criminal vehicular homicide case is moving to trial in Dickinson.

Judge Dann Greenwood heard testimony about the defendant, 25-year-old Morgan LaRoche, and the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian fatality in Dickinson last July.

The state’s attorney called up a state trooper who was on call the evening of the crash and stated that LaRoche was the driver of the vehicle that struck Aaron Schmidt. He said officers told him LaRoche was heavily intoxicated and state lab reports show her blood alcohol concentration at .162.

LaRoche’s attorney Lynn Boughey argued that the road the crash happened on is poorly lit and due to fires, it was hazy that evening. He also argued that Schmidt was wearing dark clothing and crossing the road where he shouldn’t have been.

“Odor of alcohol with speaking with her, I guess kind of the same behaviors that the police department had relayed to be of being belligerent, uncooperative,” said North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jed Reile.

“This is a terrible accident, but it was not as a result of her drinking,” said Lynn Boughey, defense attorney. “Had she been stone sober, she would not have been able to see this individual dressed as he was in the middle of a dark street.”

Judge Greenwood found probable cause for trial. LaRoche has entered a plea of not guilty.

