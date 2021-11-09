Day One of Special Session opens paths for CRT and anti-vaccine mandate bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., opened the 16th special session with a constitutionally-required State of the State Address where he gave one final push for his plans for the billion ARPA dollars.

Coming into the session, Burgum and leadership had a deal for 80% of the ARPA funds. However, the numbers can change throughout the week. Burgum said there’s no time to wait to invest all available federal dollars.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity. An opportunity to positively impact the lives of our citizens now, and the trajectory of our state for decades to come,” said Burgum.

He put emphasis on investing in oil and gas infrastructure to boost state revenues, economic diversification, and tackling the worker shortage.

As lawmakers discuss the original topics for the special session, which are redistricting and ARPA spending, other items have made their way into the legislature. 26 late bills were given to legislative leadership to decide if they are important enough for the special session.

Of the 26, nine of them are going to the chamber floors with the endorsement of leadership. The issues range from technical corrections on recent legislation to some of the most controversial topics sweeping the nation.

Lawmakers were called to the Capitol for planned legislation. Protestors, however, came for the unplanned legislation. Hot-button social issues are on the docket, and legislative leadership said they wanted to tackle these issues during the special session. Calling the debates “timely.”

“I said even a month ago that I thought it was important for us to have at least one vaccine mandate bill and one critical race bill. I’ve said that from day, and now we’ve got that going,” said Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington.

Two of the bills going forward limit the powers of vaccine mandates and another would ban the teaching of so-called Critical Race Theory in schools, despite all primary sponsors saying they aren’t aware of it being taught in North Dakota.

“Those are two social issues that needed to be taken care of now because they’re timely. A year from now, they wouldn’t be timely,” Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dicksinon, said.

Opposing lawmakers have called these bills “distractions” and say the length of the special session is dependent on the debate of these social issue bills.

The bills which were supported will be debated by a joint committee Tuesday morning and could be voted on by the legislature just a few hours later.

The bills which weren’t approve could have a second chance. There were other bills involving vaccine mandates which didn’t make the cut, but can be brought up again on the floors. However, they require a two-thirds majority to be considered.

