Bond set at $500,000 for man involved in deadly crash

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williams County judge has set bond at $500,000 for a man charged with vehicular homicide on Saturday.

52-year-old Mark Bearce of Williston drove the wrong way on Highway 2 at around 8 p.m. when he hit another car head on, causing a third car to be struck by debris according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

44-year-old Stephanie Lee and a 7-year-old passenger were killed in the crash.

He faces two counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of reckless endangerment, Class A and C felonies respectively.

A preliminary hearing with judge Benjamen Johnson is scheduled for December 8.

He is currently being held at the Williams County Correctional Center

