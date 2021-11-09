Advertisement

Bond set at $500,000 for man involved in deadly crash

Mark Bearce
Mark Bearce(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williams County judge has set bond at $500,000 for a man charged with vehicular homicide on Saturday.

52-year-old Mark Bearce of Williston drove the wrong way on Highway 2 at around 8 p.m. when he hit another car head on, causing a third car to be struck by debris according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

44-year-old Stephanie Lee and a 7-year-old passenger were killed in the crash.

He faces two counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of reckless endangerment, Class A and C felonies respectively.

A preliminary hearing with judge Benjamen Johnson is scheduled for December 8.

He is currently being held at the Williams County Correctional Center

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman located Friday deceased
Powerball Winner
Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing
Stateline Casino shooting
Names released in Stateline Casino shooting
Hay fire south of Minot
Large hay fire creates smoky conditions south of Minot
One by one, kids file onto bus 54 outside Century High School. These students are anxious to...
An unlikely friendship: Century high school students on bus befriend daycare kids

Latest News

PSAP Operations Floor
New dispatch center opens in Williston
St. Mary's in the Dakota Bowl
St. Mary’s in Dakota Bowl
South Dakota lawmakers convened on Nov. 11 for a special legislative session to begin the...
Special session begins formal process to investigate, impeach South Dakota AG
Porch pirates
Porch pirates plague online shoppers