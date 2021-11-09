‘We the People’ rally at Capitol draws crowds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the Legislative session was going on, hundreds of people assembled at the State Capitol building to voice their support for legislation curbing vaccine mandates.

North Dakotans gathered at the Capitol with a message for legislators: “We will not comply.”

Bob Wheeler said he hopes to make a difference by attending the rally.

“We’re trying to get our representatives, our legislators, our elected body of servants, to listen to the people,” said Wheeler, a demonstrator from Underwood.

Attendees came from all over the state.

”Everybody that I know and am friends with, they all feel the exact same way. I’ll be disappointed if I don’t see them here today,” said Garth Olson, a demonstrator from Minot.

One organizer told Your News Leader that the purpose of the rally was not necessarily to oppose the COVID vaccine, but rather governments mandating the vaccine.

“It’s all about the mandate. It’s really not even that mandate, it’s about freedom in general. It’s about people being able to be responsible for themselves, make their own decisions. Not being forced to do something they don’t want to do,” said Travis Zablotney, an organizer.

The FDA and doctors say vaccine is safe and effective. Officials from Sanford Health urge everyone who can to get vaccinated.

“Nine out of ten people admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated, nineteen out of twenty people admitted to the intensive care unit are unvaccinated, and about ninety-eight percent of people who end up on ventilators are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer for Sanford Health in Bismarck.

If you’re hesitant about taking the vaccine, Dr. Meeker recommends talking to your doctor about the risks and benefits.

By talking directly to legislators while they are in a special session, these demonstrators hope to persuade lawmakers to leave that decision up to individuals.

In addition to vaccine mandates, the rally also covered how to become more involved with local government. The gathering lasted several hours and featured a local musician and several North Dakotan speakers. There were also multiple videos shown of national figures recorded for this event.

One of the organizers of the “We the People” rally, Representative Jeff Hoverson of Minot, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

