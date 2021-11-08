Advertisement

Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing

Powerball Winner
Powerball Winner(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $100,000 Powerball winner was named Monday morning from Saturday’s drawing.

The winner matched four of the white balls and the Powerball. The ticket was sold at a Cashwise gas station in Fargo. No one has stepped up yet to claim the prize.

Another $22,000 ticket for the 2x2 jackpot was also declared by a winning ticket purchased online by a Lincoln resident. That prize also hasn’t been claimed yet.

