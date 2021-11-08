Advertisement

Tucker’s overtime kick lifts Ravens over Vikings, 34-31

By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, M.D. (KFYR) - Justin Tucker would kick a 36 yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime on Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34 to 31.

This is the 5th loss this season where Minnesota has dropped a game by 7 points or less.

The Vikings (3-5) will look to turn things around next Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: 2021-22 winter outlook

