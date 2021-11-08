Tucker’s overtime kick lifts Ravens over Vikings, 34-31

BALTIMORE, M.D. (KFYR) - Justin Tucker would kick a 36 yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime on Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34 to 31.

This is the 5th loss this season where Minnesota has dropped a game by 7 points or less.

The Vikings (3-5) will look to turn things around next Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

