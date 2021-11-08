St. Mary’s Volleyball preparing for state tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state volleyball tournament is next week in Bismarck and this week is the qualifying process. The goal for every active Class-A team is to win twice before you lose twice — do that and you’ll be playing in the state tournament. St. Mary’s is the number four seed.

St. Mary’s volleyball just wrapped up one of its most successful regular seasons in recent years. A 12-6 finish in the WDA earned the Saints a top-5 seed in the West Region tournament.

The season did not start so hot for the Saints, but they’ve since turned a page.

Erica Trom, St. Mary’s Volleyball head coach, said: “The group that I have is really motivated. They have high goals for themselves. They obviously want to get to state, and they prove that every day in practice and games. Showing that whether it’s a deficit of points or a lead for us, they’re not going to let up.”

It took some maturing and leadership from previous years to trigger the major turnaround.

Trom added: “Brooke Haas, our biggest right side from last year, she stepped up and is a setter now, so she plays all the way around. That was huge. Having her play all the way around as a leader and a captain on the court makes a big difference.”

Brooke Haas, St. Mary’s senior, said: “I think it’s just really important to have state as a goal for the team, I think it helps us push towards that goal and always have that in mind.”

A top-5 finish for the Saints was considered a success; it means they did not have to play-in to get into the tournament.

Trom said: “There’s a lot of teams, there’s about four of us tied for that middle spot. So, it’s about going out on those important games and making sure we know how important they are and executing when we need to.”

And while they may not be a favorite to win the West, the Saints feel playing next week is an obtainable goal.

Haas said: “I think it just goes to show that anything can happen in the WDA, and we’re just going to fight until the end.”

The Saints start their run in the region on Thursday against Legacy.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.