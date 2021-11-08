Public’s help needed in locating runaway

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway.

They say 15-year-old Trustess Morin was last seen Monday morning leaving the Ray Cenex, headed in the direction of Williston.

Morin is 5′2″ with brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a grey hoodie with a dark jacket and backpack.

Please call the Sheriff’s office at 701-577-7700 with any information on her whereabouts.

