Public’s help needed in locating runaway
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway.
They say 15-year-old Trustess Morin was last seen Monday morning leaving the Ray Cenex, headed in the direction of Williston.
Morin is 5′2″ with brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a grey hoodie with a dark jacket and backpack.
Please call the Sheriff’s office at 701-577-7700 with any information on her whereabouts.
