Planning ahead for holiday travel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The countdown to the holidays has started! With Thanksgiving only 17 days away and Christmas 47 days away, travelers are gearing up for their end of the year trips.

Whether you’re taking some time off for some much-needed rest and relaxation, or if you’re traveling to see family or friends this holiday season, one thing is true for both: plan ahead.

With staffing issues and weather causing major cancellations for American Airlines over the Halloween weekend, a Bismarck travel agent said it’s best to be prepared and check your flight status.

“It’s a concern. Clearly they’ve had some staffing issues with several airlines, I advise to check. A lot of times, we will check flights for people the night before,” said Roxi Miller, owner of Miller Travel Company.

Joe Hoffert has planned a family vacation to Florida just before Christmas.

“It’ll be a break from the cold in the North Dakota winter, but mainly just to spend time with family. It’s when they get off from school,” said Hoffert.

Hoffert isn’t alone in planning a Christmas vacation. Travel Agent Roxi Miller says it’s a busy travel time, and you need to plan accordingly, especially this year.

“People are feeling more comfortable, and they’re ready to get out. Families are going to travel at Christmas. Same rules apply, being mindful of delays will help you,” said Miller.

To get the best prices on flights, Miller said to book 21 days in advance. After that, prices begin to go up.

If you’re travelling internationally this holiday season, Miller said to pay attention to COVID testing requirements, both for your destination and re-entry into the U.S.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.