Advertisement

Names released on Stateline Casino shooting

Stateline Casino shooting
Stateline Casino shooting(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINVILLE, M.T. - Law Enforcement officials have released the names of those involved in a double murder-suicide at the Stateline Casino Saturday near Bainville, Mont..

In a release Monday, the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Bradford Mann of Williston shot and killed his wife, 49-year-old Jennifer Mann and 63-year-old Scot Panasuk of Bainville before killing himself.

The department responded to the shooting at around 5:20 p.m. Mountain Time, where they identified the individuals.

Sheriff Jason Frederick says the motive is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Related content:

Three dead after shooting at Montana casino

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Bainville
Three dead after shooting at Montana casino
Fatal crash
7-year-old child one of the two killed in three vehicle crash near Williston
Pursuit
Parshall man in custody for multi-county pursuit
Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman located Friday deceased
Chase Hurdle
“Come home, we love you.” Father of missing Bismarck teen asks for help finding his son

Latest News

Bismarck SkyWatch camera Sunday night looking west towards Mandan
Flaring at Marathon Petroleum Mandan Refinery
CHI St. Alexius Williston
Hospitalizations and capacity remain issues for North Dakota hospitals
Montana Final Map
Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission vote on final map to move forward
Powerball Winner
Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing