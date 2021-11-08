Names released on Stateline Casino shooting

BAINVILLE, M.T. - Law Enforcement officials have released the names of those involved in a double murder-suicide at the Stateline Casino Saturday near Bainville, Mont..

In a release Monday, the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Bradford Mann of Williston shot and killed his wife, 49-year-old Jennifer Mann and 63-year-old Scot Panasuk of Bainville before killing himself.

The department responded to the shooting at around 5:20 p.m. Mountain Time, where they identified the individuals.

Sheriff Jason Frederick says the motive is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

