Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission vote on final map to move forward

Montana Final Map
Montana Final Map(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HELENA, M.T. (KFYR) - After a very long day Thursday at the state capitol, the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission have voted on a final map for one last hearing.

The five-member commission heard more than five hours of public testimony, with democratic supporters backing proposal 11, a map they say would be competitive, and republicans supporting proposal 12, which they say would keep communities of interest together. After hearing from both sides, presiding officer Maylinn Smith voted with republicans to bring forward proposal 12.

“It is the district I find is the fairest for Montana based on the volumes of comments we gotten, and I appreciate that a lot of people are not going to be happy with me, but that’s what I am going forward with,” said Smith.

A public hearing on that map and a final vote will be on Tuesday, November 9.

