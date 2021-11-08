Missing Minot woman located Friday deceased

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that a missing woman located Friday in a rural part of the county was found deceased.

The department said they held off on releasing the status of 42-year-old Mandy Fulsebakke until next of kin could be notified.

Investigators said that there are no indications of suspicious circumstances, and an autopsy has been scheduled with the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fulsebakke’s body was found in a car she was suspected to have been driving Friday. She had gone missing earlier in the week.

The incident remains under investigation.

