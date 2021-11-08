Long term care facilities concerned about COVID-19 cases going up before holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 cases have been on a downward slide for the past month, but the concern is that it may not stay that way for long.

Long term care is seeing a bubble in COVID-19 cases, especially among staff.

The latest Department of Health data shows 69 residents in long term care and 112 staff have COVID-19.

And those staffing concerns could be getting a double-whammy with recent mandates and the upcoming holiday season increasing cases even more.

“People are going to go visit their families. That chance of getting COVID, that inherent risk is there. But then we topple on top of that a mandate by the Biden Administration that says no test-out option; vaccinate or you’re done,” said LTC resident Chris Larson.

There are visitation restrictions in place for facilities with at least one active case among residents or staff.

