Advertisement

Long term care facilities concerned about COVID-19 cases going up before holidays

North Dakota long term care facility
North Dakota long term care facility(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 cases have been on a downward slide for the past month, but the concern is that it may not stay that way for long.

Long term care is seeing a bubble in COVID-19 cases, especially among staff.

The latest Department of Health data shows 69 residents in long term care and 112 staff have COVID-19.

And those staffing concerns could be getting a double-whammy with recent mandates and the upcoming holiday season increasing cases even more.

“People are going to go visit their families. That chance of getting COVID, that inherent risk is there. But then we topple on top of that a mandate by the Biden Administration that says no test-out option; vaccinate or you’re done,” said LTC resident Chris Larson.

There are visitation restrictions in place for facilities with at least one active case among residents or staff.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Bainville
Three dead after shooting at Montana casino
Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman, vehicle located
Chase Hurdle
“Come home, we love you.” Father of missing Bismarck teen asks for help finding his son
Fatal crash
7-year-old child one of the two killed in three vehicle crash near Williston
ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: 2021-22 winter outlook

Latest News

Dakota Zoo penguins
Another penguin joins waddle at Dakota Zoo
COVID-19 Memorial in Bismarck
Bismarck man creates COVID-19 memorial to honor North Dakotans lost
Deer hunting 'widows' event
Deer hunting ‘widows’ shopping event
Pursuit
Parshall man in custody for multi-county pursuit