Hospitalizations and capacity remain issues for North Dakota hospitals

WILLISTON, N.D. - Between elective surgeries and continued cases of COVID-19, hospitals across the state are struggling to find beds for patients.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, last week there were only 9 ICU beds available statewide and only 9.1% of inpatient beds are available. For CHI St. Alexius Williston, their 25 beds have been constantly full to the point where some patients have had to be held in the ER until a transfer.

“Even if we had to put them on a ventilator in the emergency room until we can transfer them, we’ve done that. We’ve done whatever we could to keep as many people here as we can, and save our transfers for the sickest of the sick and ones we can’t take care of here,” said Dr. Wayne Anderson, chief medical officer.

Dr. Wayne Anderson said despite the struggles, elective surgeries at the hospital will continue, but operating hours could change in the future.

Transfers have been a challenge for those at the hospital who are in critical condition. Anderson said they are lucky if they can find a hospital in-state.

“The larger hospitals — Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot — have been good to work with. They are doing the best they can, but they are limited too in terms of how many people they can handle and what their bed capacity is,” said Anderson.

Anderson said calls have been made as far as Salt Lake City and Seattle to find available beds. If they can find a bed, Anderson added they must then find a flight crew able to take the patient, which has also been difficult.

