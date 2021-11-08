Advertisement

Fund for veterans to provide additional resources

(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) nonprofit supports former soldiers and their families by transporting vets to medical appointments and providing other services. Now, the organization is expanding by starting a Veterans’ Assistance Fund.

More than 50,000 veterans live in North Dakota. DAV wants to make sure they are all properly taken care of.

“No veteran should ever not have a resource. Every single one of us who served, raised their hand, and took an oath, and was willing to give their life to defend the country. So, we will not let a veteran suffer if we can help it,” said DAV Adjutant/Treasurer Joe Hall.

Veterans in the state can apply for a one-time $250 grant from the Veterans’ Assistance Fund to help with rent, groceries, car repair, or to just make ends meet.

Applications are set to open mid-November. Visit the Disabled American Veterans website for more details.

