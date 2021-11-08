Advertisement

Flaring at Marathon Petroleum Mandan Refinery

Bismarck SkyWatch camera Sunday night looking west towards Mandan
Bismarck SkyWatch camera Sunday night looking west towards Mandan
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday evening, Mandan residents raised concerns over excessive smoke coming from the Marathon Petroleum Mandan Refinery.

The photo is from Your News Leader’s SkyWatch camera footage on Sunday night. Officials with Marathon said there was a brief operational upset at the refinery, causing flaring to occur.

Marathon said the flares are functioning properly. The company has made required regulatory notifications and remains in contact with regulatory officials. There is no indication of any off-site impact.

