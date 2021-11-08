Flaring at Marathon Petroleum Mandan Refinery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday evening, Mandan residents raised concerns over excessive smoke coming from the Marathon Petroleum Mandan Refinery.

The photo is from Your News Leader’s SkyWatch camera footage on Sunday night. Officials with Marathon said there was a brief operational upset at the refinery, causing flaring to occur.

Marathon said the flares are functioning properly. The company has made required regulatory notifications and remains in contact with regulatory officials. There is no indication of any off-site impact.

