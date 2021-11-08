Advertisement

Federal grant helps North Dakota farmers deal with stress

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $500,000 federal grant will help farmers in North Dakota cope with stress brought on by drought conditions, reduced commodity prices and other difficulties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is providing the grant money for North Dakota’s effort through the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network.

“Creating and expanding a network to assist farmers and ranchers in times of stress can increase behavioral health awareness, literacy, and positive outcomes for agricultural producers, workers and their families,” institute Director Carrie Castille said in a statement.

The State Agriculture Department plans to partner with North Dakota State University and the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education on programs dealing with behavioral health counseling and referral for other forms of assistance.

“These stresses not only create severe financial stresses in agriculture but elevate negative effects on physical and mental health, relationships and overall well-being of those working in agriculture. In turn, such conditions place the larger agricultural system at risk,” State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement.

USDA is providing nearly $25 million nationwide in 50 grants supporting network projects.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Bainville
Three dead after shooting at Montana casino
Fatal crash
7-year-old child one of the two killed in three vehicle crash near Williston
Pursuit
Parshall man in custody for multi-county pursuit
Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman located Friday deceased
Chase Hurdle
“Come home, we love you.” Father of missing Bismarck teen asks for help finding his son

Latest News

One by one, kids file onto bus 54 outside Century High School. These students are anxious to...
An unlikely friendship: Century high school students on bus befriend daycare kids
15-year-old Trustess Morin
Public’s help needed in locating runaway
Airplane at Bismarck Airport
Planning ahead for holiday travel
Bismarck SkyWatch camera Sunday night looking west towards Mandan
Flaring at Marathon Petroleum Mandan Refinery